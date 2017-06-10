MIRPUR (AJK) (Staff Reporter): Senior Kashmiri Journalist and President of Kashmir Press Club Bhimbher Khalid Hussain Khalid and his nephew drowned while another sustained injuries after their car skidded off the road and fell into upper Jhelum canal near Jatlan in outskirts of Mirpur late the other night.

Khalid Hussain Khalid, a distinguished journalist and writer and also member of the Governing Body of AJK Press Foundation, was travelling to Bhimbher along with two of his relatives including a real nephew and son-of-law, when they met the tragic accident. The body of his nephew Umair Ahmed, son of Muhammad Rafique, could not be recovered from the canal till filing of this report.

Later, Khalid Hussain Khalid was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard in Bhimbher on Friday. Thousands of people from various parts of AJK offered funeral prayer.

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan, social and political quarters and the media’s representative organisations have expressed deep sense of shock and grief over the sad demise of Khalid Hussain Khalid and described it a great loss to the media and the country.

Justice Raja Saeed to become AJK acting CJ

Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan, the senior most judge of the AJK Supreme Court, will perform as the acting Chief Justice of the apex court in absence of Chief Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Ibrahim Zia, who is leaving for Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, it was officially declared. The acting Chief Justice designate of AJK Raja Saeed Akram Khan will take the oath of his office as acting AJK Chief Justice on Sunday (tomorrow).

AJK President Masood Khan will the administer oath to Justice Raja Saeed Akram Khan as the acting AJK CJ.a