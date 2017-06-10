GUJRANWALA:-Seven persons were injured and as many others were arrested after rival groups indulged in crossfire here on Friday. Police said that armed men of two groups, hailing from Satellite Town, who are locked in enmity exchanged fire on Friday. In crossfire, seven persons sustained injuries who were shifted to hospital for treatment. The police rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control. The police also arrested seven culprits involved in the clash and registered a case against them.