ISLAMABAD - Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad blamed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif for getting him roughed up by one of their party activist on the premises of Parliament.

Talking to media persons on Friday, Sh. Rashid said that he had already moved a privilege motion in the Parliament and in case he would not be dispensed with justice he could even move to the superior judiciary for security protection to his life.

He said that he was receiving threatening calls and in case something wrong would happen to him the sole responsibility would be on the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shahbaz Sharif.

To a question, he said, the man Noor Awan, who had harassed him on the Parliament’s premises the other day, was not known to him and he had seen him for the first time when he came up with the claim of getting his money back from him.

Sh. Rashid said that actually the ruling party was unnerved over the proceedings of JIT which is getting tough on the family of Premier Sharif and all what they are doing was in frustration as their fate was written on the wall.

He further said that actually the government was not only making the JIT controversial and to distract it from conducting its duty of probing the Premier Sharif’s family.

Sh. Rashid Ahmad expressed grave concern over the way an outsider easily entered the premises of the Parliament and harassed him right in the presence of the Parliament’s security staff, which stayed indifferent to the whole happening.

The AML chief said that the person who had harassed him was close to the ruling PML-N leadership and his photographs with the central leadership of the party were available at internet.

He alleged that the whole drama was staged to malign him but the ruling elite had badly failed in their nefarious design and instead itself trapped in the snare they had laid down for him.

Sh. Rashid said that actually the Premier’s sons had failed to come up with satisfactory answers to the queries of JIT members so they were trying to create situation to distract the masses’ attention real issues.