FAISALABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family will emerge victorious from the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) process. This was stated by State Minister for Water and Power Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali while talking to the media during his visit to FESCO headquarters here Saturday.

“We have neither accepted nor will ever accept ‘minus-one formula’," he said.

"Nawaz Sharif is an elected prime minister and he will be elected to the prestigious office once again on the basis of his people-friendly policies," he added.

Hitting hard at the anti-PML-N elements, Ch Abid Sher said that Imran Khan was hatching conspiracies against the elected government but the people of Pakistan are fully aware of his nefarious designs.

He said that despite reservations, Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz appeared before the JIT which clearly showed that the Sharif family is not afraid of accountability.