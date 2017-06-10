PESHAWAR - Speakers at a seminar in connection with ‘Global Week of Action against Gun Violence’ here on Friday expressed concerns over proliferation and misuse of small arm and urged the government to take concrete measures in this regard.

The proliferation of small arms and light weapons is one of the major security challenges currently faced by South Asia in general and Pakistan in particular, they said.

The speakers added that the availability of these weapons, fuel communal conflict, political instability and pose a threat, not only to security but also to a viable development.

The event was organized by Blue Veins at Peshawar Press Club in collaboration with Pakhtunkhwa Civil Society Network (PCSN), Tribal NGOs Consortium, EVAW/G Alliance, Chaiperchal, TransAction, National Action Coordination Group (NACG), Provincial Alliance to End Early Child and Forced Marriages, Pakistan Human Rights Defenders Network (PHRDN) and Working Women Labour Union Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

They said that a widespread proliferation of small arms is contributing to alarming levels of armed conflicts and insurgencies. Pakistan is among those countries in which every passing year witnesses an increase in the proliferation of small arms.

The Global Week of Action against Gun Violence is taking place from 5th to12th June 2017.

The theme for this year's week of action is ‘The Road to Development and Peace Begins with Silencing the Guns’.

The destructive illicit trade in small arms and the ammunition which make them lethal is one of the primary obstacles preventing communities from achieving the sustainable peace and development they deserve, they were of the view.

It was shared with the participants that an estimated US$134 million worth of small arms are imported into Pakistan annually.

They said that the presence of small arms in our society is the result of our centuries-old culture and tradition in which weapons are considered as an ornament for men and having small arms are considered as a symbol of pride.

The use of small arms is the part of every celebration, whether it is an engagement, marriage or even it is used when someone passes an examination.

Blue Veins Program Coordinator Qamar Naseem said, “The issue of gun violence is complex and deeply rooted in our culture, which is why we must take a public health approach to ensuring our families and communities are safe.”

Taimur Kamal, a coordinator of Pakhtunkhwa Civil Society Network (PCSN), said that weapons and crime have a directly proportional relationship, and with the increasing prevalence of arms in the country, crime has consistently been on the rise.

Zar Ali Khan, while sharing his views, said that the impact of small arms on the overall societal growth and human security of Pakistani society is extremely negative.

Sana Gulzar, a political activist, said that being exposed to gun violence can have a deep impact on kids, including aggression, insomnia, depression, anxiety and post-traumatic stress. “If we need to build a better society, we will have to curb and control the presence of illegal weapons,” she said.

Radesh Tony, a minority rights activist, said that the gun violence and high crime rates deter business investment and limit the growth.

Another speaker Shafeeq Gigyani said that toy guns are the main issue in the glorification of violent guns. Using of toy guns in childhood damages the behavior of the children.

MUQAM SLAMS KP GOVT FOR

IMPOSING TAXES ON POOR

Adviser to Prime Minister Amir Muqam on Friday slammed the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government for imposing taxes on poor class despite claiming its budget tax-free.

He said the PTI government presented "tax tree" budget and not "tax-free", adding that the KP government imposed taxes on tailors, local vendors and medical stores that would exert direct financial burden on poor people.

Addressing a press conference at WAPDA House, he said the PTI leader, Imran Khan, was residing in the Nathiyagali rest house on the provincial government expenses from a month while his government in KP was imposed heavy taxes on the poor.

He questioned, "How Imran Khan could express concern over the Prime Minister's daughter for living with her father when he had made KP House Nathiyagali as his permanent accommodation on public expenses."

Muqam said that the so-called claims of opening the government rest houses for the public in KP had now been exposed and the dual standard of the PTI leadership as well.

He said the provincial government was taking Rs82 billion foreign loans out of a total Rs126 billion development budget, despite making a tall claim of not taking begging bowl, adding that Rs10 billion local loans were also taken by the PTI government.

"Imran Khan and his party should have to cut their coat according to their cloth," he remarked. He asserted that PML-N would win get an overwhelming mandate by the masses in the 2018 general election of 2018 on the basis of party's performance.

He said that the KP chief minister had demanded handing over of WAPDA to them, asking them to first inform the masses about the KP public institutions, including Ehteesab Commission, Khyber Bank leaks, Shakil Durrani resignation, PEADO leaks which are question marks on PTI and its government.

He said Imran Khan claimed to make KP energy sufficient but his government allocated only Rs 6.298 billion for the energy sector in the previous budget, released Rs7.232 million and spent only Rs 2 million.

To a question, Muqam said the Sharif family has made history by presenting themselves for accountability and ensuring presence before all platforms, adding that hundreds of people hold off-shore companies, foreign property but only Sharif family is being held accountable.