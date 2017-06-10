OKARA/MANDI BAHAUDDIN-The District Bar Association Okara held a seminar on the Alternate Dispute Resolution System recently launched in various districts on the directives of the Lahore High Court.

The Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre is providing the impartial mediation with the consent of the litigants and it would ultimately decrease the cases burden on the courts and the parties’ time, money and energy would be saved, said various experts during the seminar.

In Quaid-i-Azam Hall, DBA President Syed Zahid Bokhari and District and Sessions Judge Bedar Bakht and hundreds of lawyers were present. ADR Centre mediator Shazia Kausar briefed about the system’s various aspects. It was told that only the pending cases would be referred after the consent of the parties to the ADR centres and there would not be established order sheet and only one time version would be taken, first separately and again in joint session before the mediator; the case would be referred back to the original court, if parties reached an agreement, for the issuance of the decree accordingly.

Dozens of lawyers raised queries about the ADR system which were answered by the mediator. The lawyers expressed their satisfaction over the ADR system. The first ADR mediation centre has started working in the district & session court. Earlier, the D&SJ said that 38,500 cases were lying pending in the district including 190 murder cases of the year 2011 and 170 family related cases of 2011 were pending in the district. Pakistan Bar Council member Mian Shafique and member Punjab Bar Council Akhtar Hussain also addressed the seminar and extended their full cooperation to the judiciary for the success of the ADR System.

Likewise, a dacoity case was decided at Alternate Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre recently set up and made functional in Judicial Complex on the orders of Lahore High Court.

Magistrate Section 30 Mahrun Nisa acted as mediator. The complainant Ijaz Gondal and relatives of the accused attended the proceeding. Azam Gondal and Zafar Gondal played conciliatory role between the parties to settle the dispute amicably. The magistrate listened to both the parties and decided the case in the light of compromise reached between the parties within half an hour. The parties had applied for resolution of the case through ADR system the previous day. The parties were also represented by advocates.

After deciding the case, the complainant and relatives of the accused party shook hands with each other. They appreciated the performance of ADR Centre in deciding the case within minutes. They said the ADR system had saved them from long litigation and expenditure likely to be incurred on travelling and paying fees to lawyers and their clerks. The magistrate ordered release of six accused on bail imprisoned in the jail. She also fixed 12 June as date for completing trial of the case in the court on the basis of the agreement settled by the parties in her presence.