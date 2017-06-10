SHEIKHUPURA-A 15-year-old girl was strangled to death after alleged being raped by two culprits in village Khanpur in the remit of Factory Area Police station on Friday. According to police and the affected family, the victim Ghazala, 15, was walking in a street of the village. All of sudden the alleged accused identified as Zulfiqar and his accomplice took her to a deserted place at gunpoint. They alleged raped the girl and later strangulated her to death to conceal their crime. The accused left the body and fled from the scene. In the meanwhile, some children spotted the dead body and raised alarms which alerted the passersby. On information, the affected family members and a large number of locals rushed to the spot and staged a protest against the incident by placing the dead body on Lahore Road near. They threw out traffic out of gear for about two hours, causing great inconvenience to the commuters. The Factory Area Police shifted the dead body to hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police have not registered a case till filing of this report.

FILLING STATION LOOTED

Four unidentified highwaymen in the guise of customers looted huge amount from a filling station here on Lahore Road near Qila Sattar Shah. The robbers overpowered the security guard and cashier and made off with Rs2.1 million and cellphone. The Factory Area Police are looking into the matter.