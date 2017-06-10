KIDAL:-

Militants killed three United Nations peacekeepers in an attack outside their base in Kidal in northern Mali, the UN said in a statement on Friday. The soldiers were from Guinea, the Guinean government said in a statement. The identity of the attackers was not yet known. The UN camp came under heavy mortar fire on Thursday, injuring five. Shortly afterwards, three UN soldiers were killed in an attack just outside the camp, the UN said, giving no further details.–Agencies