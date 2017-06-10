Engage Foundation for Research and Dialogue has started a project by the name Shehri Pakistan on constitutional literacy to educate the masses about the constitution of Pakistan and their rights as a citizen of the country.

Shehri Pakistan has made an animated video which talks about the constitution, its sections, law, and role of judiciary, military and parliament. It also highlights the rights and roles as a citizen of Pakistan which are mentioned in Part 2, chapter 1 of the constitution.

On their post on social media it says that this is their “first animation in a series on constitutional literacy in collaboration with the State Body: National Commission of Human Rights (NCHR), which was founded under NCHR Act 2012. It is dedicated to promoting awareness of fundamental rights that every citizen has in Pakistan and we are proud to partner with them in achieving our shared goals.”

It’s been viral on social media since the past few days and is being widely appreciated. Their page on facebook has informative posts related to constitution and law.

Engage Foundation for Research and Dialogue is a research and discourse generation collective. It was established in 2015 seeks to approach issues of human rights, citizenship and democratization.