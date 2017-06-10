Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Line of Control (LoC) in Muzaffarabad Sector today, stated Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During his visit, the Army Chief hailed determination of Kashmiris on both sides of LoC against Indian brutalities.

“We will continue to provide support for right of determination to our brothers in Indian Occupied Kashmir,” COAS resolved.

COAS at LOC. No Indian misadventure shall go without a befitting response. Support to Kashmiris for their rt of self determination continues pic.twitter.com/pSiqn5aNil — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) June 10, 2017





Local Commander briefed the Army Chief about operational situation, Indian ceasefire violations and response by the troops, ISPR added.

During meeting with troops, COAS praised their state of operation readiness, exemplary high morale and fulfillment of mission assigned to them.

The soldier also shared their feelings with COAS about Indian atrocities along LoC by targeting civilian settlements along LoC and resolved that no Indian misadventure shall go without befitting reply, ISPR mentioned.