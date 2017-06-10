State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali said on Saturday that no minus-Nawaz formula is acceptable.

“Listen to me clearly, we will not let any minus-Nawaz formula work in Pakistan," Abid Sher Ali told reporters. "The minus-Nawaz formula was not acceptable before nor will it be acceptable in the future.”

According to the state minister, despite being offered, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif did not take legal cover.

“Hasan and Hussain Nawaz appeared before the JIT, despite having reservations.”

Abid Sher Ali claimed that the JIT picture of Hussain Nawaz had been leaked by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. The minister also alleged that PTI Chairperson Imran Khan had hatched a conspiracy to put pressure on state institutions, adding that neither Imran nor his elders could force a resignation from Nawaz.

Referring to a statement by Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif calling for accountability, Abid Sher Ali said: “Shehbaz Sharif’s statement called for accountability, over which that criminal Asif Ali Zardari started crying. Some linemen cry daily in the assembly. These people who have committed crimes call for accountability.

“And that dry-cleaner Imran Khan is now standing alongside those who benefitted from the National Reconciliation Ordinance and National Accountability Bureau.”