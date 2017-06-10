Co-Chairman of Pakistan People s Party (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari’s stay in abroad is likely to extend as doctors have not termed his health condition satisfactory yet.

Sources privy to PPP said that Zardari is suffering from diabetes and heart disease.

“If Zardari’s health condition improves, he would return home after Eid,” informed close aide on condition of anonymity.

In the absence of Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto is overseeing all matters of the party and is visiting various districts of Punjab under “Go Nawaz Go” movement.