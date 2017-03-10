SHEIKHUPURA/OKARA/SAHIWAL-Six persons including a minor died in different incidents occurred in separate areas here on Thursday.

In Nankana Sahib, three persons including owner of a rice mills, were found dead in a room of the rice mills under mysterious circumstances here in Mandi Faizabad on Thursday.

According to police sources, rice mills owner Sheikh Nazeer, along with Sadiq, 50, and watchman Arif had slept in a room of the factory. When they did not get up till 10am on Thursday, one of their partner Khadim broke open door of the room and found the three persons dead.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the dead bodies to hospital for autopsy and medico-legal formalities.

The police said that deceased also included an owner of the rice mills and two employees.

The police have started investigation in the light of evidence collected from the scene. In Okara, a labourer died cleaning sugarcane chain at a local sugar mills here on Thursday.

Muhammad Mushtaq, resident of Sher Ghar worked as a labourer in a local sugar mills near Hujra Shah Muqeem. He was busy cleaning mills sugarcane chain when someone switched on the chain. Resultantly, he sustained critical injuries and died on the spot.

In Sahiwal, a minor boy died after a gate fell over him during a wedding here in Chak 59/GD. According to rescue sources, seven-year-old Ramzan, son of a worker Zubair was at the wedding of a relative along with his father. Suddenly gate of the house fell down and Ramzan came under it. He sustained critical injuries and was shifted to hospital by a Rescue 1122 team where he succumbed to his injuries.

In Gujranwala, an unidentified man was crushed to death by a car here at Nawab Chowk. According to rescue sources, the unidentified man, appeared to be in his late thirties, was crossing road when a speeding car crushed him to death. The police have launched investigation to ascertain his identity.

Illegal money exchanger held

SIALKOT-A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team raided Sialkot international airport and arrested accused Kashif for running an illegal money exchange in his tuck shop.

The FIA divisional deputy director said that the accused was running illegal money exchange in his tuck shop at Sialkot international airport for the last several years. It FIA also seized a bulk of cash in national and foreign currencies. He added that FIA has sent the accused behind bars after registering a case against him.