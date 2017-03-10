HAFIZABAD-The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and police have conducted 27 combing operations under the National Action Plan (NAP) and Raddul Fasaad, and apprehended over 500 suspicious persons including 37 Afghanis.

The police have seized four Kalashnikovs, 19 shotguns, 16 rifles, 20 pistols, 1 revolver, 1 carbine, 3 daggers and 250 rounds of ammunitions while the 37 Afghans have been challaned under the Foreign Act.

During the operations, the raiding parties nabbed 70 drug peddlers and seized huge quantity of drugs. Moreover, the police have registered 18 cases against different persons for making unsatisfactory security arrangements at their premises, wall chalking and violation of law.

Meanwhile, the police claimed that due to intensified patrolling and action during NAP and combing operations the crime ratio particularly cattle lifting have been brought down considerably.

As a result of newly-constituted intelligence network in the district, the police seized 28kg opium and 3 vehicles including a stolen car here on Thursday, DPO Dr.Ghias claimed.

Addressing a press conference, he said that on intelligence based information, a car (LEA-864) coming from Islamabad was signalled by the Pindi Bhattian Saddr Police to stop but the driver, who was later identified as Syed Nazir Ahmad of Swabi (KPK), attempted to fled away. However, the police gave a hot chase. He abandoned the car and ran away but was later seriously injured when hit by a vehicle near motorway. He was shifted to the Pindi Bhattian hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. During search, the police recovered 13kg of opium hidden under the seats of the vehicle.

The police also intercepted another car (LEC-7670) driven by Samsul Amin of Swabi and recovered 15kg opium from the vehicle and arrested the accused. Separate cases have been registered by the Pindi Bhattian Saddr Police.

The police have impounded a van which was stolen away from Sera-i-Alamgir and recovered large quantity of sophisticated firearms and rounds of ammunition from accused Kaleem and registered a case against him accordingly.

When he was told that the traffic police is itself responsible for the traffic hazards on the city roads due to its indifference and it is presumed that traffic police were defying his orders, he regretted that traffic cops were not performing their duties despite his clear orders. He said they were only focusing on challaning the rickshaw drivers.

The DPO was also told that the unlawful rickshaw stands were operating on the busy roads at the behest of the traffic cops but they were defying his orders. He assured the media that he would direct the DSP traffic to take prompt action to remove traffic mess on the city roads.