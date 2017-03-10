LAHORE - The Punjab government has appointed a junior and non-technical officer against a technical post in Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) in violation of the Services Rules, The Nation has learnt.

According to documents available with this scribe, the grade-19 post of technical director was given to Aftaab Ghani of grade-18 in 2015. He is from Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) of Punjab Labour Department that doesn’t fall in the rightful category, it is exposed.

Director General Muzaffar Ranjha took charge of his office in 2016 but he too did not bother to look into the matter.

The Punjab Anti Corruption Service Rules 2007 reads, “The appointing authority of the post of technical director is chief minister while qualification of the candidate should be BSc (civil engineering) from a recognised university.”

The rules adds: “The post will be filled by promotion on the basis of selection on merit from amongst Deputy Director (Technical) BS-18 having such minimum length of service as may be prescribed by the government and successful completion of the in service mandatory training course meant for senior engineer or Deputy Directors (Tech) of ACE at the Government Engineering Academy Punjab, Lahore.

“If none is available for promotion, then posting an officer of the rank of Superintending Engineer from any engineering department of government of the Punjab”.

An ACE official said on anonymity said the Communication and Works (C&W), Irrigation, Highways, Building departments and Punjab Housing and Physical Planning Department fall in the this category.

The post of technical director is of grade-19 while the current director Aftaab Ghani is of grade-18 officer came from Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) controlled by Punjab Labour department, which doesn’t fall in the category.

Another official said Yasin Butt an officer working as deputy director (technical) in ACE possesses the required experience and qualification for the slot but he was not considered.

“He (Butt) has also successfully completed the mandatory training course from Government Engineering Academy Punjab, Lahore,” the official claimed.

Director Technical is a most sensitive section of the ACE where inquiries of billions of rupees are conducted. Currently inquiries of development projects like Saaf Paani, Orange Line Metro Train, Rahimyar Khan Development worth billions are under way.

When contacted, ACE spokesman Abid Noor Bhatti said that posting of any officer against any slot is “purely discretion of the government”. He said that sometime government could hire the services of any officer from private sector also. He was of the view, “Though I don’t know about the professional competence of Aftab Ghani but one thing is clear that Yasin Butt is not so competent to be posted as the technical director.”