ISLAMABAD: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has condemned the fight between PTI and PML-N lawmakers which broke out yesterday.

“The ministers have their heads bowed in shame due to the incident,” the NA speaker said.

Ayaz Sadiq was addressing a ceremony held to inaugurate a monument built in remembrance of those who sacrificed their lives for democracy.

“Are we here to scuffle or solve the issues of public? We need to adopt policy of tolerance in the Parliament,” Sadiq questioned and stressed that the right attitude is needed to strengthen democracy.