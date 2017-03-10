QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Secretary Shoaib Mir chaired a meeting on Thursday to review preparations for sixth census in the province. The meeting was attended by authorities of southern command, police, frontier corps and concerned administration. Provincial Commissioner for Census Pasand Khan Buledi briefed the attendees about the arrangements of census.

The commissioner informed that final touches had been given to census arrangements and all preparations had completed accordingly. He also shed light on some challenges in this regard.

The chief secretary expressed gratification on preparations and also ordered immediate efforts for solution of pointed out challenges by the commissioner. He vowed to ensure transparent and impartial census in Balochistan.

The chief secretary also went on to say that the provincial government would execute its responsibilities in the light of chief minister directives and no obstacle in way of smooth census procedure will be endured.

Meanwhile, the chief secretary also chaired another meeting over anti-polio campaign arrangements. He vowed to make Balochistan a polio free unit. He also urged parents to administer polio drops to their children and play a role of responsible citizens in this strives. He said he would personally monitor the polio drive and will hold monthly meetings to review headway in this regard.