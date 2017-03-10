GUJRANWALA-Three dacoits looted millions of rupees from the local branch of a private bank, situated on Sialkot Road here in broad daylight on Thursday.

According police sources, three armed bandits stormed the local branch of MCB. They held the security guards, officials and customers at gunpoint and started collecting money. Within minutes, they collected cash and fled the scene.

On information, the Civil Lines Police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. The police have launched investigation with no clue or arrested till filing of this report.

Call to end gender discrimination

OKARA-Deputy Commissioner Saima Ahad has said that parents must treat their children equally regardless of gender so as to stop discriminatory attitude toward women in the society.

She was addressing a meeting in the observance of International Day of Women. She said that the basic step in this regard had to be taken up by the women themselves. She said the Punjab govt had struggled a lot for the welfare of women. She said that across the province, 75 daycare centres had been established with the amount Rs 180 million. To ensure the right of women in inheritance, the clear laws had been made, she said. The Punjab govt had fixed 33 percent share in the public institution board of governor and 15 percent quota in the public sector jobs, she said.