SAHIWAL/TOBA TEK SINGH-The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested two alleged terrorists and a facilitator from different areas on Thursday.

According to the CTD, the department nailed a suspect identified as Irfan Tariq, the alleged accomplice and facilitator of a terrorist Usman who martyred CTD officer Fida Hussain during a raid a couple days.

According to the CTD sources, Irfan Tariq ran a Burger and Pizza shop and is a close friend of terrorist Mirza Usman. The sources facilitator Irfan Tariq is a resident of Mokal Colony Sahiwal. He has been shifted to some undisclosed location for interrogation. In Toba Tek Singh, the CTD arrested two alleged terrorists and recovered explosives from their possession on Thursday.

According to the CTD sources, both the suspected terrorists are the residents of Rahim Yar Khan district and they have been shifted to some undisclosed location for investigation. The sources claimed that both the accused were preparing a suicide jacket as two kg of explosives and detonators found from a bag recovered from their hideout near Toba-Jhang Bypass Road.

The CTD sources said that the suspects were planning a big subversive activity in the city. The CTD or local police did not issue any information about the suspects.