MUZAFFARGARH:-MNA Jamshed Dasti has started mass contact campaign with preparing and serving tea himself to voters in his constituency NA-178 Muzaffargarh. Many teenagers including girls made selfies with the outspoken MNA. According to sources, people flocked to the dhaba after spotting Mr Dasti serving tea to people while many youngsters filmed video of the scene.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 10-Mar-2017 here.
Dasti begins mass contact campaign
comments powered by Disqus