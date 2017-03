Tribal leaders have filed a petition in the Supreme Court regarding merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, reported Waqt News. They claim that the unification is unconstitutional.

In the petition, President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minsiter KP Pervaiz Khattak are nominated.

The petitioners urge the decision to be overturned claiming that FATA merging with Khyber Pakhtunkhawa would contradicts the Constitution