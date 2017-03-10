BAHAWALNAGAR- Unlike in the past, the International Women’s Day passed unnoticed in Bahawalnagar district as no ‘visible’ function could be held on government as well as NGO level to mark the day.

In the past, it has been a tradition in the district to celebrate women day with maximum number of colourful functions and huge participation of the women. However, different institutions like Islamia University, the Government Degree College for Women, Shelter Home and other government organisations just issued press release to highlight importance of the day.

The government failed to give due rights of the women and that’s the reason the women of the district showed their disappointment by not observing the day in a befitting manner, Jamaat-e-Islami Bahawalnagar City Ameer Prof Hamidullah Siddiqui.

MPA Ghazala Shaheen, however, said the government is doing well for the welfare of the women and special attention is being focused on girls education.

The Social Welfare Department Bahawalnagar said that due to security threats, there was a ban on outdoor activities and that’s a walk was did not organised. The department spokesperson claimed that different in-door activities were held to observe the day.

Child molester, killer jailed for life

GUJRANWALA- The Anti-Terrorists Court sentenced to life in prison an accused involved in sodomy-cum-murder of a child. According to the prosecution, convict Rizwan had killed a 10-year-old child Raza Arshad after sexually abusing him. The Mandi Bahauddin Police had registered a case and arrested the accused September 4, 2015.

On completion of the case hearing, Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Bushra Zaman pronounced the verdict, sentencing the accused to life in prison besides fining him Rs600,000.

GATEWAY EXCHANGE UNEARTHED

The CIA Police claimed to have unearthed an illegal gateway exchange and arrested four accused here. Acting on a tip-off, a CIA team carried out a raid in Tatley Wali and busted an illegal gateway exchange.



The team also arrested four accused identified as Faisal Butt, Ashir Maseeh, Amir Daud and Imran Sheikhu and recovered hundreds of sim cards, biometric machines and laptops from the spot.