SIALKOT-The district administration has acquired 850 acres of land in Daska and Sambrial tehsils and handed over the land to the National Highway Authority (NHA) for the construction of Sialkot-Lahore Motorway.

Deputy Commissioner Asif Tufail said that 638 acres of land has been acquired in Daska tehsil’s 18 villages with total cost of Rs1.18 billion.

While, 212 acres of land has been acquired in Sambrial tehsil’s six villages with total cost of Rs.430 million. The government started the land acquisition in Daska and Sambrial tehsils for the mega project. The government had released a special grant of Rs.1.61 billion as first tranche for the land acquiring.

The DC said that the payment of the land has been started to the land owners. He distributed cheques of payments among the land owners during a special ceremony held at Sambrial. He said that the process of payments would be completed soon.

BUDGET APPROVED: District Council has approved its Rs.785 million tax-free budget to be spent till June 30, 2017.

Chairperson Hina Arshad presided over this special budget session held at Anwar Club Auditorium Sialkot. She told the House that no new tax has been levied. She said that Rs602 million have been allocated for different development schemes, while Rs168 million for non-development schemes.

Daska Municipal Committee has also approved its Rs.146 million tax-free budget. Chairman Khawaja Atif Raza presided over the budget session. He said that Rs32 million had been allocated for development schemes and Rs61.5 million for the staff salaries.

NEW SET UP: The police and Cantonment Board have jointly established advanced CCTV Cameras network system at general bus stand Sialkot.

Senior police officials inaugurated the system during a ceremony. Meanwhile, District Police Officer (DPO) Abid Khan said that 14 CCTV cameras have been installed at various spots to secure it from all the sides with round-the-clock monitoring.