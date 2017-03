A man was burnt to death when a shop caught fire due to an electric short circuit here today.

Rescue sources said that fire initiated due to an electric short circuit in a shop located in Khiali area of Gujranwala.

The fire spread rapidly and the shop owner trying to put off fire was trapped and burnt to death. The blaze was later extinguished and the scorched body was shifted to hospital where it was handed over to heirs for burial.