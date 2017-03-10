MULTAN-The Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has declared all the 129 Industrial feeders as loadshedding free and there is no power-shutdown in Industrial sector in the region, said Mepco Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Masud Salahuddin.

He was addressing members of the Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) here on Thursday.

He said that there would be no or minimum loadshedding in 2018, a year of happiness and prosperity. He said, “We have recommended enhancing powers of board of directors of Mepco so that all issues could be resolved locally.” He said that disputes with agriculture sector have already been resolved and they are making payments of their outstanding bills. Work is in progress on more than 300 feeders of 11 KV which would be completed during the current fiscal year.

To a question, he said that pre-paid meter installation programme is being finalised, while installation of AMR meters would begin during current year.

He said that the Mepco has caught 333,755 power pilferers and imposed over Rs1.9 billion fine on them across the region. Various teams raided residential and commercial buildings and detected electricity stealing. The teams also recovered Rs644 million from the power thieves from July 2016 to January 2017. Mepco Board of Directors chairman Khalid Masud disclosed that the Mepco has introduced a new policy for the replacement or repair to transformers under which consumers will have to deposit one third of the cost instead of payment of whole amount in advance and Transformer would be replaced within 12 hours and its guarantee would be for a year.

In his welcome address, MCCI President Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi complained that power loadshedding was increasing with the change of weather and Mepco should take measures to supply electricity uninterruptedly during summer season. He further said that Mepco should ensure regular supply of electricity to agriculture as well as SME sector.

TRANSPARENCY IN ZAKAT FUNDS CLAIMED

Punjab Minister for Zakat and Ushr Naghma Mushtaq Lang has said that the distribution of zakat funds is underway in a transparent manner in the province and no deserving persons will be deprived of zakat.

Addressing a ceremony for funds distribution here on Thursday, she added that the Chief Minister allocated special funds under Rozgar head for the students and now it was their responsibility to utilise these funds properly for feeding their families. She said that the Zakat fund was an amanat of the poor and deserving and no negligence or misappropriation would be tolerated in fund distribution.

Earlier, she distributed funds worth Rs2.5 million among the students of different vocational training institutions of Multan.