MULTAN-NAB Multan has started probe against management of Zarai Taraqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) Ahmadpur East on allegations of embezzlement in agricultural loans issued to the farmers.

Sources disclosed on Thursday NAB Multan received a complaint alleging that the Officers of ZTBL Ahmadpur East are involved in cheating/ defrauding public by embezzling the amounts of loans issued in the name of farmers. Taking action on this complaint, DG NAB Multan has asked to probe into the matter. In a press release issued by NAB Multan yesterday, NAB authorities have asked general public that whoever has reservation/complaint or information regarding any fraud or embezzlement in issuance of loan by ZTBL Ahmad Pur East may contact NAB Multan along with his CNIC, complaint and all relevant documents (if any) in support of that claim so that a stern action can be taken against the culprits as per law. Name and particulars of the complainant will not be disclosed; so the people should come forward fearlessly.

DG NAB Multan, Brig (r) Farooq Naser Awan SI (M) said that NAB-M is following ‘Zero Tolerance Against Corruption’ policy of Chairman NAB and all the corrupt elements will be dealt with iron hands according to law.