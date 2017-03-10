LAHORE: India held two Pakistani schoolboys for being allegedly involved in Uri attack are on their way to home and will reunite with family today.

The boys have been transferred to the Amritsar Attari border, where they have been received by officials of the Pakistan High Commission, sources informed.

After completion of immigration, the boys, named Faisal Hussain Awan and Ahsan Khursheed, will return to Pakistan via the Wagah Border, where they will be handed over to Pakistan Rangers by officials of the Pakistan High Commission.

Both families of the boys are waiting for them at the Wagah Border.