President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF), Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain on Friday lauded the decision of the government to upgrade existing ports which will accelerate the pace of development. Importers and exporters are facing problems due to congestion on the ports which is making trade costly, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that Pakistan ports handle almost ninety percent of the import and exports and growing requirement call for capacity expansion of the ports which will reduce the price of exports and imports.

He said the requirements of CPEC can be met easily if ports are upgraded while it will also help import and distribution of LNG which is the fuel of the future.

Congestion of the ports result in delays and increased cost of doing business while make Pakistani products costly in the international market, he said.

The business leader said that Karachi is the business capital of Pakistan where peace and supply of energy should be preferred while Gwadar is the future’s great business hub where peace and provision of dependable energy has become very necessary.

Currently there is worst load shedding in Gwadar which is hitting life of the locals and business activities.

He said that government should increase import of electricity from Iran till the time power houses planned in the Gwadar start production.