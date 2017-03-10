LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah yesterday heard a petition regarding the appointments of two advisers to the prime minister and also emphasized that powers of a foreign minister are not be exercised by an adviser.

Mahmood Akhtar Naqvi, a citizen, challenged the appointments of Adviser Sartaj Aziz and special assistant Tariq Fatemi to the prime minister, on foreign affairs.

In the petition Sardar Mehtab Abbasi’s appointment as PM’s adviser on aviation was also questioned.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that both, Sartaj Aziz and Tariq Fatemi, had been running the foreign ministry just like ministers. The counsel further said, “PM Nawaz Sharif can appoint five advisers, but so many advisers had been working in violation of the rules.”

A deputy attorney general argued that the petitioner had relied upon press clippings, which are not concrete evidence hence the petition should be dismissed.

The chief justice also said, “The courts could be petitioned on reliable media reports.”

The chief justice also said, “Roles of ministers and advisers are clearly defined in the law and an adviser can’t undertake the powers of a minister.”

Justice Shah adjourned further hearing till March 16.