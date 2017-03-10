ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Nafisa Shah has called upon National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq to take a strict action against PML-N leader Javed Latif for his vulgar remarks about Murad Saeed’s female family members.

Latif made the remarks shortly after his scuffle with Murad Saeed within the premises of the Parliament.

In a series of tweets, PTI Chairman Imran Khan strongly condemned Latif’s derogatory and abusive remarks and announced a boycott of the PML-N MNA in TV talk shows.

Although Javed Latif has since tendered an apology, there are calls for strong action against him.

“MNA Javed Latif’s remarks are condemnable & unacceptable. Where is the Women’s Caucus? I call upon the Speaker 2take stern action against him,” Ms Nafisa Shah tweeted.