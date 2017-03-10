ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday that the takes revenge through democracy and had been doing so (revenging opponents) by the votes of people.

Talking to PPP leaders and workers from Kohat, Chitral, Hangu and Karak, he said that the war on terrorism was the war of the nation and “we will defeat these terrorists and fulfil the mission of (the late) Benazir Bhutto.”

Bilawal said that the late Benazir Bhutto was the only leader who raised her voice against extremism on international forums as she was aware that extremism turns into terrorism. “Now, it is our duty to forge unity against the ideology which nurtures terrorism,” he said.

The PPP chairman asked party workers to become his ambassadors and remain in contact with the people just the way they got united and worked hard to win three by-elections in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. “Now they have to win the next general elections in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa,” he said.

Bilawal said that the PPP government expedited work on Lowari Tunnel so that travel difficulties of the people could be alleviated. He demanded early completion of the Lowari Tunnel.

He also held consultations with the party leaders and workers for re-organization the party. Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Senator Farhatullah Babar, Himayun Khan, Faisal Karim Kundi, Akhunzada Chattan, Najamuddin Khan, Rahim Dad Khan, Noor Alam Khan, Zahir Shah, Senator Rubina Khalid, Jamil Soomro and other leaders were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the chief of Kaghan, Syed Muzammil Shah, also called on Bilawal at the Zardari House.

Meanwhile, German ambassador to Pakistan Ina Lepel and Turkish ambassador to Pakistan Sadiq Babur Girgin separately called on former president Asif Ali Zardari.

A PPP statement said: “They discussed matters of mutual interests.” Senator Sherry Rehman and Senator Saleem Mandviwala were present in the meeting with the German ambassador while Rehman, Senator Aitezaz Ahsan, Senator Sehar Kamran and Senator Saleem Mandviwala attended the meeting with the Turkish envoy, the party said.

Zardari also met with a delegation from Balochistan including Saifullah Magsi, Senator Rozi Khan, Senator Saifullah Bangash, Mir Baz Khan Khetran and Mir Hazar Khan Marri. The overall political situation and issues of Balochistan were discussed, the PPP said. Senator Sardar Ali Khan and Mehrin Anwar Raja were also presented during the meeting.