Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has barred members and leaders of his party from sharing same public forum with PML-N lawmaker Javed Latif today after the incident that took place between PTI's Murad Saeed and Latif.

PTI chairman took to his twitter and ordered his party's "members and leaders" to not attend "any public forum event where Javed Latif is invited."

No PTI rep will go on any TV chat show where Jawed Latif is invited. In any civilised country he would be banned from all public forums — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 10, 2017

Nor will our party members & leaders attend any public forum event where Jawed Latif is invited. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 10, 2017

A brawl broke out between Latif and Saeed at Parliament House after National Assembly's session yesterday.

PTI MNA Murad Saeed tried to slap and punch PML-N MNA Javed Latif, as seen in the footage of incident.

Saeed claimed that the Latif had called Imran Khan a traitor to which he reacted this way.