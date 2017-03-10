Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has barred members and leaders of his party from sharing same public forum with PML-N lawmaker Javed Latif today after the incident that took place between PTI's Murad Saeed and Latif.

PTI chairman took to his twitter and ordered his party's "members and leaders" to not attend "any public forum event where Javed Latif is invited." 

A brawl broke out between Latif and Saeed at Parliament House after National Assembly's session yesterday. 

PTI MNA Murad Saeed tried to slap and punch PML-N MNA Javed Latif, as seen in the footage of incident. 

Saeed claimed that the Latif had called Imran Khan a traitor to which he reacted this way.