KASUR-The father of a five-year-old girl, who had been raped and murdered, alleged that the police were unwilling to arrest the real culprits and that it had arrested two persons not involved in the crime.

According to Muhammad Asif Baba of Pakka Qila, he got a murder case registered with the B-Division Police. He said that the police claimed to have arrested two accused on charge of raping and murdering his daughter. Asif insisted that the accused are not murders of his daughter as their statements are contradictory and deny their involvement in the murder. He alleged that the police do not seem sincere to resolve the case and intend to incriminate the two youth. “They were actually arrested in a separate murder case and have nothing to do with the murder of my daughter,” he claimed. He regretted that the real murderers are still out of the police’s noose, adding that only punishment to the real culprits would satisfy him and give comfort to the soul of his daughter.

He also refuted news stories published in the national press regarding arrest of the accused, terming the stories are baseless. He warned to stage district-wide protest in collaboration with social, political and business community of the district if he is not provided with justice.

“I have been a PML-N worker for generations and it will also be the government failure if it does not provide its worker with justice,” he said.

He demanded Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the IG Police order the police officers to arrest the real murders of his daughter to them to book.

When contacted Saddr Circle DSP Arif Rashid said that the police investigation had proved that the accused are the real culprits.