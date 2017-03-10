KARACHI - The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $22,151.8 million on March 3, 2017. The weekly break-up of the foreign reserves position released on Thursday showed that foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stood at $17,139.7 million, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $5,012.1 million, hence total liquid foreign reserves reached at $22,151.8 million.

During the week ending March 3, 2017, the SBP’s reserves increased by $289 million to $17,140 million. During the week, the SBP received $350 million under Coalition Support Fund and made payments of $62 million on account of external debt servicing.