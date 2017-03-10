ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has acquitted as many as four death row prisoners after they've spent 14 years in jail.

Sadly, out of these four prisoners, one passed away while being in prison.

A 10-page detailed judgement had been issued by the three-judge bench headed by Justice Dost Muhammad Khan.

Citing a report filed by the prison superintendent of Gujrat district, the court ruled that because one of the appellants, Sajjad, son of Muhammad Inayat, had died in jail, his appeal could no longer be heard.