SAMBRIAL-The “murder” case of Tania Maryam, whose body had been found in Upper Chenab Canal Sambrial, is still a mystery while her family is not comfortable with the investigation of police so far.

Maryam’s brother Johnson Gill told newsmen of Sambrial Press Club that postmortem report is biased and against the facts so they have lodged an application with Police Station Kotli Loharan to exhume her grave to identify the correct reason of her death. He further said that her sister didn’t commit suicide but she was murdered and her dead body was thrown in the canal. He requested to the government authorities to provide them with justice.

Shop burnt: A fruit and vegetable shop was burnt to ashes at village Uchian Kharolian the other day.

According to locals, the fire broke out in the shop due to unknown reasons and engulfed the shop in no time. They tried to overcome the fire but could not succeed. Resultantly, the fire burnt all the goods to ashes.

SUICIDE: A man committed suicide at village Dandpur Kharolian. According to police, the deceased identified as Javed Rajpoot, son of Muhammad Saleem committed suicide by taking poisonous pills.

He was shifted to hospital where he breathed his last. The reason behind his suicide is yet to be ascertained.