LAHORE - The treasury yesterday struggled to complete agenda of the day in the Punjab Assembly as the opposition continued boycott of the 27th session on the second day against the ‘attitude’ of the speaker and attempted to hamper proceedings of the House pointing out incomplete quorum.

Though opposition did not attend the session, yet they continued pointing out quorum through any of their members to interrupt proceedings of the House.

Led by their Leader Mian Mahmudur Rashid, the opposition members held protest session at the stairs of assembly against what they alleged indecent remarks by Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan against the PTI member Mian Aslam Iqbal and vowed not to return to the house until the words are taken back and apology offered. They were offended by the ‘shut-up’ which the chair had uttered for Mian Aslam last day after both had locked horns on a matter.

At the outset of the proceedings, an Opposition member entered the house but to point out the quorum which took away 40 minutes to complete when the session had already started late by 90 minutes. They also pointed quorum when the House was taking up questions on higher education department.

The House, which also held all important pre-budget general debate for receiving suggestions and proposals from the members from both sides passed without much liveliness and spirit which it usually witnesses in the presence of the Opposition.

The chair disposed of the call attentions notices of the opposition as the members concerned where not present.

Holding the session outside the chamber, the opposition members resolved to continue boycott so long as the speaker will not apologise for his behavior to its member. Mian Mahmudur Rashid described conduct of the speaker as partial in favour of the government which, he added, amount to breach of the democratic traditions and the mandate of the assembly members.

He said over the last four years they have received step-motherly treatment from the government about the award of development funds and they would not tolerate this situation any more. Mahmud was also displeased with Law Minister Rana Sana for uttering ‘derogatory’ words against the PTI CM in KP Pervez Khattak.

Inside the chamber, the House was told by the Parliamentary Secretary on Higher Education Bao Akhtar Ali that except 42 all other employees recruited on contractual basis in Engineering University from 2010-13 had been regularised.

He also told a questioner that on the permission from the president the university land had been leased out to meet expenses of the varsity while no permission to peg-tenting for marriage functions at the University ground had been given.

The questioner Anees Qureshi insisted that the assembly permission was necessary for leasing out university land or using the same for holding marriage functions. To another question, the House was told that on the award of education certificates to the students Rs 550 were being charged with the permission of the CM.

Taking part in the pre-budget general discussion, Asghar Ali Munda suggested for giving Tehsil Farozwala part, which touched Shahdara, to the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) for the sake of upgrading road from Suggian Bridge to Faiz Interchange and plantation thereon both sides.

He also suggested for initiating Khadme Aala Masali Gaon Programme for the betterment of the villages and providing there facilities to raise the rural part at par with the urban one to the mutual benefit of both sides.

Maulana Ilyas Chinioti sought a degree college in his constituency PP-73 Chiniot and for giving attention to the completion of District Complex and District Hospital which, he said, was pending over the last nine years.

Ahmad Khan Baloch sought review of the transfer policy for the teachers in order to ease the process and post the teachers to their convenient place. He also suggested for exempting the famers from agricultural tax to encourage them to more production.

The House was adjourned till 9am on Friday (today).