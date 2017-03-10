KASUR- Two women were killed in separate incidents of martial issues here the other day.

According to the B-Division Police, a woman was poisoned on refusal to get divorce from her husband.

Muhammad Arif, a resident of Mahiwala, told the police that his sister Tahira Parveen was married to Khalid Ali. He alleged that one of their relatives Akhtar Ali used to force Tahira to get divorce from Khalid and marry him. On her refusal, the accused poisoned her.

In another incident, a woman was killed by her relatives as they were unhappy with her marriage to the person they did not like.

According to the Chunian City police, Muhammad Arshad told the police that he contracted marriage with Aqsa about a year ago. He said that relatives of Aqsa were unhappy with their marriage and used to ask him to divorce her. He alleged that they abducted his wife from his house and took her to Mauza Majra where they killed her. The police registered a case and started investigation.

INFANT GIRL FOUND DEAD

An infant girl was found dead in a waste dump here in Changa Manga. According to the Changa Manga Police, some passersby spotted the dead body of an infant girl and informed the police. The police shifted the body to mortuary and started investigation.