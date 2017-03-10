QUETTA: The law enforcement agencies on Thursday carrying out raids in Nasirabad seized arms and explosive material from the terrorists den. According to sources, the Balochistan Frontier Corps and other security agencies conducted raid in Ghazi Nala area of Nasirabad and seized 150 Kg explosive material and six improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from the hideout of banned outfit. However, no arrest could be made during the action. Security forces, after taking the arms into custody, launched an investigation into the act.–STAFF REPORTER