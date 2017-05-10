Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that of 29th April tweet was not to target any individual or institution.

According to a statement issued by ISPR on its website, Dawn Leaks issue has been resolved now hence the tweet is being withdrawn. The statement further said, "Recommendations as contained in Para 18 of the Inquiry Committee Report, duly approved by the Prime Minister, have been implemented, which has settled the Dawn leaks issue. Accordingly, ISPR's said Twitter post stands withdrawn and has become infructuous."

ISPR further said, "Pakistan Army reiterates its firm commitment and continued resolve to uphold the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and support the democratic process."

This statement came after a meeting took place between Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The meeting was also attended by DG ISI Lt. Gen Naveed Mukhtar, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Interior Minister Chaudhry NIsar Ali Khan.

Earlier, on April 29th, DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor tweeted that Dawn Leaks notification was not in line of recommendations of inquiry committee. Henceforth the decision is rejected.

Notification on Dawn Leak is incomplete and not in line with recommendations by the Inquiry Board. Notification is rejected. — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) April 29, 2017





The tweet caused a stir in politics of Pakistan because it was considered as direct challenge to authority of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar called the tweet 'poisonous' for democracy of Pakistan.