RAHIM YAR KHAN - Three workers of new model grain market situated at Bypass Road were injured when its main gate fell on them Monday late night.

Nazir, the gatekeeper, confirmed that Gul Muhammad, Shahid and Hanif, one guard and two labourers, were closing the gate while it fell on them due to which the legs of one guard got fractured while two labourers seriously injured.

A trader said that a complaint was registered at Market Committee (MC) office some days back that the pillars of three gates were in dilapidated condition due to the use of substandard material and the iron gates could fall at any time but the MC officials did nothing.

The matter was also brought into the knowledge of the trade union but to no avail. The trader also said that these gates were installed two years back at a cost of Rs 4.5 million. When contacted, MC chairman Fazal Karim Khattak did not respond to the phone call made by this correspondent. The grain market became functional in 2015.