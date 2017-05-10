SHEIKHUPURA - Police on Tuesday registered a case against a female landowner following the court order on the charge of chopping off the right hand of a 13-year-old boy.

Victim Irfan was employee in the house of Shafqat Bibi at the salary of Rs3,000 per month. A couple of day ago, the boy demanded his salary and food but the woman after listing to the boy’s demand became infuriated and allegedly put his right hand in the fodder cutting machine with the help of her brother Zafar Tarrar and two others.

The boy was in critical condition shifted to a local hospital. The police had avoided to register the case against the accused due to her influence in the area. Later, the mother of the victim Janat Bibi approached the court of district and sessions judge who directed the DPO to intervene in the matter forthwith. The police registered the case against the woman, her brother and two others.

The police have arrested only Zafar but the main accused was still at large. The aggravated family has protested and demanded the police high-ups arrest the other accused involved in the brutal incident. The chief minister has also taken note and sought a report from the district police.