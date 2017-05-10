At least 40 people were injured in collision between two passenger buses.

Police said that two over speeding passenger buses collided head-on at Rajana Road in tehsil Kamalia of district Toba Tek Singh.

As a result of accident 40 people were injured who were shifted to nearby hospitals and according to hospital sources condition of several among the wounded passengers was serious.

The over speeding injured 40 people in a serious way. Over speeding should be taken in notice to avoid such incidents.