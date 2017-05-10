KHANEWAL - A Punjab minister distributed laptops to 860 students who shined in Matric and graduation examinations here on Tuesday.

Punjab Minister for Higher Education Syed Raza Ali Gillani said that Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was staunch believer of merit and the distribution of laptops to the students without discrimination was reflective of his vision. Addressing the students, teachers and other participants of the event, he said that the Punjab government always believed in merit as the laptops had been distributed to the students on merit. He added that education, health, employment, infrastructure, power were the top priorities of the government. He said that with the amount of Rs7 billion, 10,015,000 laptops had been distributed to the student throughout the province so far. He said, “We are working for the betterment of the people of Pakistan without any discrimination and party affiliations, and the laptop distribution is one of the example of the education-friendly policy. The Punjab government is committed to developing students as team leaders by providing them with world-class education.

For this purpose, a holistic development related reforms agenda has been underlined to develop the higher education sector by providing it the required resources.”

He also asked the students to use the laptops to improve their research skills. He was the chief guest at the ceremony held in Government Postgraduate College for Boys Khanewal to distribute laptops to 850 students.

MNA Muhammad Khan Daha while addressing the gathering said that IT had overpowered every section of society and is very helpful in improving service delivery as well as elevating the quality of life of the masses.

Knowledge acquisition and application have become major factors in national economic development, and are increasingly at the core of a country’s competitive advantage in the global economy, he said.

MPAs Ch Fazalur Rehman, Aamar Hayat, Municipal Corporation Chairman Masood Majeed Khan Daha, Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Khan Sial, Principal of Govt Postgraduate College for Boys Rana Khalil Ahmad, Principal of Women College Zanaib Masood, Principal of Commerce College Ch Aqib Javed and a large number of notables were also present.