Jamat-e-Islami (JI) chief demanded registration of FIR against former President Gen (r) Pervaiz Musharraf in Dr. Aafia’s abduction case, reported Nawa-e-Waqt.

While addressing at Aafia Release Conference organised by Human Rights Network, Siraj-ul-Haq also criticized current Prime Minister.

“Nawaz Sharif promised that he will bring Dr. Aafia in 100 days after coming into power but he has not done anything in four years,” stated JI chief.

Siraj mentioned that during government of PPP, Nawaz Sharif wrote letter to then PM Yousaf Raza Gillani about release of Dr. Aafia, he even went to her home and promised her mother that he will bring her back in first 100 days of his government.

“Before his every visit to America, we asked him to raise the issue with US government but he did nothing,” slammed Siraj.

“This government is not even ready to be petitioner in Dr. Aafia case.”

The JI chief further stated that Dr. Aafia is a mother, daughter, sister, human being and above all a Muslim.

"Aafia Siddique is a great woman and our honour," said JI Cheif.