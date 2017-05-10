ISLAMABAD - The civil and military leadership was still struggling to conclude the Dawn leaks issue on some mutually acceptable terms in the light of the inquiry committee’s recommendations.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday afternoon once again discussed the issue in the light of the Dawn leaks inquiry committee report with close political aides and this time the circle of discussion was extended and Kh Saad Rafique and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi were also taken into the loop.

Sources, aware of the developments taking place on this front, informed The Nation that keeping in view the gravity of the situation and growing pressure on the government for implementation on the inquiry committee report in its true letter and spirit, the prime minister had cancelled the cabinet committee on energy meeting to discuss it.

These sources further informed that over the past few days Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan had held almost half a dozen meetings with the prime minister over the issue and various options and propositions came under discussion.

The sources further informed that the army’s top brass was also taken into the loop over the deliberations and various options to resolve the issue to the satisfaction of all the stakeholders came under discussion but the way the issue was lingering on showed that the civil and military leadership was not on the same page and still they were working on it to remove the irritants.

Last Thursday, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Bajwa had placed the armed forces point of view before the prime minister and wanted him to resolve the issue in light of the recommendations of the inquiry report.

The sources said the army wanted issuance of unambiguous and clear notification in the light of the Dawn leaks inquiry report, fixing of the responsibility on the persons involved in leaking the information of high-level security meeting to the media and taking punitive action against them.

The sources said Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan was the key person struggling to bring both the political and military leadership on the same page but so far his efforts seemed turning futile.

The interior minister had planned a press talk on Tuesday afternoon at a Nadra centre in Islamabad but he had to postpone it as he was summoned by the PM’s House for urgent meeting on the issue.

The sources in the ruling PML-N informed that the close aides of the prime minister had advised him to avoid confrontation, as it would not be in the interest of any and resolve the issue through negotiations.

The sources further informed that over the past few days several proposals and options were discussed between the civil and military leadership but so far both sides had failed to find the common ground. However, these sources sound optimistic about the resolution of the issue in next couple of days because Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif wanted to settle the issue before his departure to China on 12th of this month to attend One Belt One Road Forum.

Seeing the chances of making of the Dawn leaks inquiry report public bleak, the sources in the ruling PML-N said that government might make public the recommendations of the report or the operative part on which both the civil and military leadership had evolved consensus.

The sources said the interior minister would likely interact with media today (Wednesday) but would unlikely come up with some revelations about the government-military breakthrough on the Dawn leaks inquiry report.

It is pertinent to mention here that last week State Minister for Information Ms Maryum Aurangzeb had announced in Karachi that Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan would come up with formal notification against those found involved in Dawn leaks.