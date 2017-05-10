KASUR/SADIQABAD - The police claimed to have arrested an alleged rapist from Liaqat Town, Phoolnagar here the other day.

The affected woman had submitted an application to the Phoolnagar City Police that she was alone at home when suspect Akbar barged into the house and raped her. The police have launched investigation.

In Sadiqabad, a woman along with her 10-year-old daughter was electrocuted after both came in touch with live electricity wires of a pedestal fan in Bilal Colony here the other day.

According to Rescue 1122, Saima Bibi was playing in her house when she accidentally touched the wires and received severe electrical shocks. Her mother Zeenat Bibi, 32, rushed for her rescue but trapped in the electric noose. On information, rescue team reached the spot and found both the woman and girl dead.