GILGIT - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, will address a PPP rally in Skardu on May 14th.

This was stated by PPP Gilgit-Baltistan chapter President Advocate Amjad here on Tuesday. He was chairing a meeting regarding the arrangement being made for PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s proposed visit to Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday.

The meeting was attended by Gilgit-Baltistan former chief minister Syed Mehdi Shah, former deputy speaker GBLA Jamil Ahmad, and former ministers Sadia Danish, Basheer Ahmad Khan and others.

He said that the Pakistan People Party (PPP) would expose corruption of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) government to the public on May 14. Advocate Amjad said it would be a historical gathering of PPP against the government's mismanagement. He urged local people and the party workers to reach the venue on may 14.

He added that the cabinet members of the GB government, including Speaker Fida Muhammad Nashad and Deputy Speaker Jafarullah, were enjoying their perks and salaries rather than paying attention towards peoples’ problems.

Amjad further said PPP has been fighting against the government’s corruption and illegal appointment for the last more than two years and it was a high time for it to come hard on the government.

He alleged that the government has failed to resolve the people problems.

