FAISALABAD - The Anti-Terrorist Court Number-1 on Tuesday issued black warrants of the main accused of Faisalabad bomb blast and he will be sent to the gallows on May 16. According sources, special Anti-Terrorist Court number 1 judge Masood Arshad, on January 17, 2013, had awarded capital punishment to terrorist Dr Usman Ghani on 48 counts with 140 years imprisonment and Rs2.82 million fine. The bomb blast had almost destroyed ISI Faisalabad office on March 8, 2011 and had left 24 people dead while some 10 people were critically injured in the blast. The blast occurred outside a CNG station near the ISI office located in the precincts of Civil Lines Police.

The ATC had sentenced terrorist Dr Usman Ghani to death while co-accused Abdul Rehman was acquitted due to a lack of evidence. According to sources, the Lahore High Court has issued black warrant of the terrorist.