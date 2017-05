The famous religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel has been offloaded from a Canada-bound flight at Dubai airport today.

Maulana was travelling to Toronto along with Shahid Afridi to attend a fundraiser of Afridi's NGO.

Talking to media Shahid Afridi said that the Canadian immigration officials directed the airline to offload the cleric because of his security clearance.

He said that they are talking to the Canadian authorities for the security clearance in Dubai.